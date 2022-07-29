Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) Senior Officer Purchases C$14,125.00 in Stock

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating) Senior Officer R Michael Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$258,487.50.

Los Andes Copper Price Performance

Shares of CVE:LA opened at C$14.00 on Friday. Los Andes Copper Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.90 and a twelve month high of C$17.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50. The company has a market cap of C$380.66 million and a PE ratio of -60.17.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

