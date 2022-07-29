Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.31% from the company’s previous close.

LVLU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.77. 3,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 227,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the period. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.