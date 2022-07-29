Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of LUNMF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 140,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,500. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $991.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

