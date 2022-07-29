M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 29,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 187,154 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.80.
M3-Brigade Acquisition II Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition II
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,359,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About M3-Brigade Acquisition II
M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
