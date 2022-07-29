M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBSC. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the fourth quarter valued at $2,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the first quarter valued at $4,753,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Price Performance

NYSE MBSC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.06. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

