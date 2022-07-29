Main Street Research LLC Buys 182 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $122.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average of $118.92. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

