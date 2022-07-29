Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.29. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

