Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given New GBX 50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MARS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 93 ($1.12).
Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 48.82 ($0.59) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £309.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 43 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.45 ($1.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.44.
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.
