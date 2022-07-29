Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given New GBX 50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MARS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 93 ($1.12).

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 48.82 ($0.59) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £309.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 43 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.45 ($1.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.44.

In other Marston’s news, insider William Rucker purchased 200,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($137,349.40).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

