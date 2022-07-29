Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $53.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,194 shares of company stock worth $2,703,907 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 231,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,348,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

