Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $400.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.42.

Shares of MA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $352.54. The company had a trading volume of 24,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,332. The firm has a market cap of $342.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

