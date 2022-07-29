Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $56.57

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.57, but opened at $58.37. Matador Resources shares last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 4,768 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

