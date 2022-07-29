Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Matthews International worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 269,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 509,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,676,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth $15,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MATW traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.61. 507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,581. The company has a market capitalization of $895.66 million, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.08. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $444.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Profile

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.