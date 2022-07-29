MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 55.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,507,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after acquiring an additional 289,146 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $21,036,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

