McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Plans $1.38 Quarterly Dividend

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the fast-food giant on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

McDonald’s has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $10.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.8 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $263.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.73. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.77.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

