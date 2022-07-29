MCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,755 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $187.84 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.50. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

