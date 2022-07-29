MCF Advisors LLC Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $152.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.04. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

