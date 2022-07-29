MCF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,210 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $16,701,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Shares of BA stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

