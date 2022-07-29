MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.85.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $707.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $638.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $658.46. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

