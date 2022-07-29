MCF Advisors LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after purchasing an additional 440,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 81.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

