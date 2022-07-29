MCF Advisors LLC Takes $312,000 Position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in AVITA Medical by 2,093.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in AVITA Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in AVITA Medical by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

AVITA Medical Price Performance

AVITA Medical stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $137.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.28.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.