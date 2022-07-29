MCF Advisors LLC Takes $312,000 Position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in AVITA Medical by 2,093.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in AVITA Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in AVITA Medical by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AVITA Medical Price Performance
AVITA Medical stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $137.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.28.
AVITA Medical Company Profile
AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.
