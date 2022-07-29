MCF Advisors LLC Takes $409,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $533.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $215.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.