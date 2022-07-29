MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

DTE Energy Price Performance

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $129.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.31. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.22 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.17). DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

