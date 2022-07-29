MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 416,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $70.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

