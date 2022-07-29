MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s current price.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.41.

MEG stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.45. 2,820,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.96. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.85 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 3.2199999 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Jeremy James Gizen sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$724,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$562,956. In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Jeremy James Gizen sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$724,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$562,956. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,372.35. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $5,800,789 in the last 90 days.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

