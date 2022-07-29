Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.14, but opened at $16.74. Mercer International shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 2,027 shares.

The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MERC shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Mercer International Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,282 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

See Also

