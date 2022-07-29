Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.14, but opened at $16.74. Mercer International shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 2,027 shares.
The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MERC shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.
Mercer International Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.
About Mercer International
Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.
