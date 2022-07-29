Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $218.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $233.00 to $218.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.11.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $160.72 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $434.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.10.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

