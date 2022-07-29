Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $181.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $212.00 to $181.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.11.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $160.72 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $434.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

