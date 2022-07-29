Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.11.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.10. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

