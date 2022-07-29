Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $325.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.11.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $160.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $434.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

