Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Raymond James

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $290.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on META. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.11.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 5.2 %

META stock opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

