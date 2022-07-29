Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after buying an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 32.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after buying an additional 183,416 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,752,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 72.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after buying an additional 207,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.