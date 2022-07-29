Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Methes Energies International Price Performance

MEIL stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. 28,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,465. Methes Energies International has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

About Methes Energies International

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

