Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Methes Energies International Price Performance
MEIL stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. 28,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,465. Methes Energies International has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.
About Methes Energies International
Featured Stories
