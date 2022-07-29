Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Increased by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.
MCHP stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
