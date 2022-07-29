Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Micron Technology by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $206,353,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.84. 203,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,004,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

