Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSVB opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.27. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSVB Get Rating ) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.44% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

