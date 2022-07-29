Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MSVB opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.27. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.
Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mid-Southern Bancorp
Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile
Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mid-Southern Bancorp (MSVB)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.