MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

MiX Telematics has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MIXT opened at $7.50 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIXT. StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 351,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $137,094.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,096,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,297,498.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 555,225 shares of company stock valued at $218,444 and sold 40,381 shares valued at $13,016. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.