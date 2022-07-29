MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Position Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 687,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 155,946 shares during the period. MKS Instruments comprises about 0.9% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $103,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,898,000 after buying an additional 1,412,135 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 469.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,639,000 after buying an additional 571,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $72,222,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,550,000 after buying an additional 186,780 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,348,000 after buying an additional 173,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $117.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

