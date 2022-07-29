Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.00.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,285,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,285,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 514,029 shares of company stock worth $75,788,105. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $158.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

