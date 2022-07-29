Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.00.
MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,285,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,285,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 514,029 shares of company stock worth $75,788,105. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Moderna Price Performance
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $158.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.