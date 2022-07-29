Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $17.60 EPS.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $317.09 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $243.32 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.71.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

