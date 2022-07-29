Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (NYSEARCA:MBCC) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (NYSEARCA:MBCC – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.