Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Moncler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Moncler Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60. Moncler has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $78.05.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

