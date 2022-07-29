Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 409,663 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises about 2.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.34% of Dell Technologies worth $128,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after buying an additional 3,239,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,577 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,926,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,202 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $67,845,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 763.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,349,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,143 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,360. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

