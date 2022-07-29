Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Cuts Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,095 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.73. 21,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,460. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.63. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 557.82% and a net margin of 29.39%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.55%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

