Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Grows Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.18% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 881,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,685,000 after purchasing an additional 534,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 59,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,645,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

NYSE:RDY traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,126. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $67.76.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

