Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $154.88 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 10,461.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851,214 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up about 3.2% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Yum China were worth $154,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Yum China by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 48,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Yum China by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 34,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,147. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $63.45.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

