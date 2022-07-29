Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $60.48 Million Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,319,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.14% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $60,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TAK shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 122,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,832. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $17.31.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

