Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Makes New $64,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,173 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,638,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $116,959,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $82,722,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $72,518,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $45,859,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.96) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.73) to GBX 2,779 ($33.48) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,743.63.
Shell Stock Up 2.5 %
Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.
Shell Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.
Shell Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
