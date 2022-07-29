Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 103,000 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,538,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up approximately 1.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $78,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,028,000 after acquiring an additional 305,627 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sanofi by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,796,000 after buying an additional 2,352,385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,142,000 after buying an additional 90,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,607,000 after buying an additional 506,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Sanofi from €118.00 ($120.41) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

