Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Reduces Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,262 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Cohu were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cohu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. 2,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,036. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.