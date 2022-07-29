Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 19,843 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,843 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 2.1% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.09% of American Tower worth $102,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

Insider Activity

American Tower Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.